Former Business Manager for Ray Unified School District Indicted in Alleged Fraud Scheme

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announces that based upon an investigation performed by the Office of the Auditor General, a State Grand Jury indicted Amanda Dawn Holcomb (aka Amanda Dawn Kelley), a former business manager for the Ray Unified School District (District) and a registrar and coach of Region 543 of the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO).

Holcomb was indicted on charges of fraudulent schemes and artifices, theft, computer tampering, and violation of duties of a custodian of public monies for allegedly using her position to steal approximately $38,333 of District funds and $900 in AYSO donations.

The District is a rural school district located in Pinal County, Arizona, which serves approximately 425 students from preschool through grade 12 at its two schools. It is alleged that between July 21, 2015, and January 9, 2018, Holcomb used her position to deposit 13 fraudulently created District checks and divert 28 check payments received from businesses, government entities, parents, teachers and others (including tax credit checks) into her personal accounts. Holcomb is also accused of falsifying District accounting records to cover-up the theft.

AYSO is a non-profit that supports local youth soccer. The indictment alleges that Holcomb used her position to divert two donation checks from a business and a benevolent organization to AYSO into her personal account.

All Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assistant Attorney General Mary Harriss is prosecuting this case.