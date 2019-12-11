David Lohr Indicted and Accused of Tampering with Food Products at Retail Stores

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a State Grand Jury indicted David Clare Lohr for his alleged involvement in tampering with food items at multiple retail stores within the Phoenix metropolitan area.

The indictment alleges between October 1, 2018 and October 29, 2018, Lohr tampered with food items at seven different Valley stores. At some of the locations, Lohr is accused of pouring bleach or hydrogen peroxide on the food items. The stores were located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Phoenix, and Chandler.

It is believed the tampered food was discovered prior to anyone consuming the items. No individuals have reported any illness associated with the consumption of the tampered items.

Lohr is facing 10 felony counts:

One Count of Criminal Damage, a Class 2 Felony

Nine Counts of Adding Poison or Other Harmful Substance to Food, Drink or Medicine as Class 6 Felonies

Lohr was first arrested in October of 2018, and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office charged him with criminal damage. After Lohr was released from custody, he went to California. In February 2019, the FBI arrested him for allegedly tampering with consumer products. Lohr is currently in federal custody. The Attorney General’s Office has placed a retainer on Lohr. Once his federal case concludes, he will be transferred back to Arizona to answer for his state charges.

All defendants are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Assistant Attorney General Scott Blake is prosecuting the case.