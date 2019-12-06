Border Patrol Arrests Man Convicted of Sexual Assault on a Minor

Arizona News

Lukeville, Arizona - U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported sex offender near Lukeville Wednesday evening.

Photo Courtesy of U.S. Customs and

Border Protection

Tucson Sector agents patrolling the desert near the border apprehended 48-year-old Romualdo Gregorio Felipe around 6:15 p.m. Records checks revealed Felipe, a Mexican national illegally present in the United States, was convicted of Indecent Assault on a Person Less Than 13 Years of Age by Indiana County, Pennsylvania, in 2015. He was sentenced to 125 days in jail and deported to Mexico later that year.

A previously deported aggravated felon, Felipe faces prosecution for immigration violations.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal aliens with criminal histories are positively identified.

For more details regarding this news release, contact the Tucson Sector Public Affairs Office at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by phone at 520-748-3210. Tucson Sector is also LiveU capable. Contact us to schedule an interview.