Stolen Vehicle Used in Human Smuggling Attempt

Arizona News

Douglas, Arizona - U.S. Border Patrol agents, in collaboration with Air and Marine Operations Tucson Air Branch, arrested a 34-year-old Mesa man for smuggling three illegal aliens in a stolen vehicle east of Douglas Tuesday afternoon.

With the assistance of an Air and Marine Operations helicopter, Tucson Sector agents patrolling State Route 80 performed a vehicle stop on a white Ford sedan they learned was stolen. While questioning the passengers, agents discovered the three Mexican nationals in the backseat were illegally present in the United States.

The three illegal aliens were processed for immigration violations. The U.S. citizen driver and a stolen vehicle were turned over to the Department of Public Safety for further investigation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll-free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone's life.