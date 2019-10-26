Beyond the Numbers: Arizona Supports Veterans In Need

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona’s Be Connected program is committed to preventing veteran suicide by providing support and resources to Arizona’s service members, veterans and families. Arizona’s Fiscal Year 2020 budget added $1.2 million to the Be Connected program to expand its services for veterans in need.

After starting with just one team member in 2017, the program has expanded to more than twenty staff members. Be Connected’s work has resulted in more than 20,000 Arizonans connected to community resources by phone, in-person or online, as well as more than 4,000 community members being trained in Resource Navigation.

Be Connected’s Resource Navigators assist service members, veterans, family members, providers and helpers with finding and connecting to resources. The Resource Navigators are located throughout the state and include military spouses, behavioral health professionals, veterans and more.