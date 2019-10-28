Phoenix Woman Arrested for Smuggling Migrants Near Gila Bend

Arizona News

Gila Bend, Arizona - U.S. Border Patrol agents working the State Route 85 Immigration Checkpoint arrested a Phoenix woman for smuggling two illegal aliens in her vehicle.

A Border Patrol canine at the immigration checkpoint alerted to a Nissan Altima with a 33-year-old female driver and juvenile passenger, both U.S. citizens. During a subsequent search, agents discovered a 25-year-old Mexican man and a 22-year-old Guatemalan woman hidden in the vehicle’s trunk. Agents determined both individuals were illegally present in the country.

The foreign nationals will be processed for immigration violations. The U.S. citizen adult was arrested and faces prosecution for human smuggling violations.

Locking persons in a trunk poses a significant safety threat to the individuals’ life and well-being.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.