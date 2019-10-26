Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff To Honor U.S. Army Private First Class Antonio Garcia

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset, October 22, 2019, to honor U.S. Army Private First Class (Pfc.) Antonio Garcia. Pfc. Garcia, who is from Peoria, died Sunday morning during a training accident at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Flags will also be lowered on the day of interment.

“Arizona mourns the tragic loss of Private First Class Antonio Garcia,” said Governor Ducey. “Pfc. Garcia had taken an oath to defend our nation. He served honorably, and will be remembered for his commitment to duty and willingness to serve. My sincerest condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. In honor of Pfc. Garcia’s life and service, I’ve ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff.”