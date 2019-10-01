Two AZ Men Indicted after Undercover Online Child Sex Sting

Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a State Grand Jury indicted two Arizona men accused of soliciting sex online from undercover agents posing as young teens on social media. David James Seefeld, 20, and Hector Gonzalez Jr., 28, are both charged with one count of Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and one count of Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

The indictments arise out of a multi-agency online undercover investigation called Operation Monsoon. During the week-long operation, undercover agents posing as minors were solicited by adults online to meet and engage in sex acts. Seefeld and Gonzalez are accused of arriving at a private residence in the Tucson area to complete the solicited sex acts. Seefeld is also charged with three additional counts of Furnishing Items to Minors. According to the indictment, Seefeld sent three nude pictures of himself to an undercover officer posing as a young teen.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office participated in Operation Monsoon along with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the Pima County Attorney’s Office, the Tucson Police Department, the Oro Valley Police Department, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the United States Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the U.S. Secret Service.

This investigation is ongoing. To date, the Arizona Attorney General's Office has indicted four defendants as a result of Operation Monsoon including defendants Vladimir Rodriguez and Fabian Tomas Montoya Renteria.

Assistant Attorneys General Rachel Heintz and Jared Kreamer Hope are prosecuting these cases.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Full copy of Seefeld's indictment.

Full copy of Gonzalez's indictment.



David James Seefeld, 20 (pictured below)

Hector Gonzalez Jr., 28 (pictured below)