Former Cancer Center Employee Indicted, Accused of Opioid Prescription Fraud Scheme

Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a Pima County Grand Jury has indicted a former cancer center employee accused of stealing opioids meant for patients. Juan Carlos Hernandez, 31, is charged with one count of Fraud and four counts of Computer Tampering.

According to the indictment, Hernandez illegally accessed patient information in order to obtain prescription history and addresses while employed at a Banner Healthcare cancer center in Tucson. Hernandez is accused of posing as a pharmacy employee and contacting patients to tell them their opioid or pain killers were expired or being recalled. Hernandez would then allegedly show up at the patients homes and collect the medication.

Special Agents with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office Heath Care Fraud and Abuse Section investigated this case.

Assistant Attorney General Sterling Struckmeyer is prosecuting this case through the AZAG Southern Arizona Office.

All defendants are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.