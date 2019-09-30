Governor’s Office Opens Arizona Game And Fish Commission Application

Arizona News

Yuma, Arizona - The Governor’s Office is now accepting applications for the Arizona Game and Fish Commission through Monday, October 14. The Commission welcomes applicants who are knowledgeable and passionate about Arizona wildlife and its long-term conservation.

Due to statutory requirements, the Commission vacancy is not available to registered residents of Gila, Maricopa, Pima or Santa Cruz counties. Residents of all other counties – Apache, Cochise, Coconino, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal, Yavapai and Yuma – are eligible and encouraged to apply.

Applications must be received or postmarked no later than 5 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019. Applications received or postmarked after the deadline will not be considered.

If you are interested in applying or want to learn more, please click HERE.

For more information about the Arizona Game and Fish Commission and its mission, please click HERE. Individuals also may contact the Governor’s Office of Boards and Commissions at (602) 542-2449.