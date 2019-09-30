Governor Ducey Names Carlton Woodruff Director Of The Arizona Department Of Revenue

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Friday announced the appointment of Carlton Woodruff as the director of the Arizona Department of Revenue. Woodruff has served as interim director since December 2018.

Under the director’s leadership, the agency collected a record $19.3 billion in fiscal year 2019—up from $17.9 billion in fiscal year 2018–which was distributed back to Arizona cities, towns and counties, as well as the State General Fund. At the same time, Arizona has continued to simplify and lower taxes for Arizonans.

Director Woodruff has also made the Department of Revenue more efficient, effective and responsive. The department has rolled out innovative technology to improve customer service, including a live chat feature to its website. The department also conducted more tax education workshops across the state to better inform Arizona citizens about changes in tax law and is preparing to begin collecting transaction privilege tax (TPT) from out-of-state sellers.

“Carlton is a highly qualified, dedicated public servant,” said Governor Ducey. “Under his leadership, the Department of Revenue has launched important innovations to improve efficiency and better serve Arizona businesses and taxpayers. I’m confident he will continue to be a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars at this important agency.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to continue leading the Department of Revenue,” said Carlton Woodruff. “As Arizona continues to grow, it’s critical that state agencies like the Department of Revenue continue to streamline operations, clearly communicate changes in the tax code and deliver excellent customer service to Arizona taxpayers.”

Previously, Woodruff served as deputy director at the department and deputy state treasurer in the Office of the Arizona Treasurer since 2011. From 2009 to 2011, he was assistant deputy treasurer.

Woodruff served as finance director for the town of Clarkdale, Arizona from 2005 to 2009. Prior to that, he worked in the state treasurer’s office from 2001 to 2005.