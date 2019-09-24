AZ Attorney General's Office, AARP, MCSO and Grandview Terrace Hosting Shred-A-Thon and Prescription Drug Take-Back Event in Sun City West

Arizona News

Sun City West, Arizona - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, AARP, and the Grandview Terrace retirement community will be hosting a free Shred-A-Thon and Prescription Drug Take-Back Event with help from the Sun City West Kiwanis Club this weekend.

The cost is free and is open to the public. There is a five box limit for shredded documents. The following are examples of items that are not accepted (but not limited to): binders, binder clips, inhalers, aerosol cans, lotions or liquids, needles, chemicals, and liquid medicines.

When: Saturday, September 28th at 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM (or until trucks are full)

Where: 14515 W. Granite Valley Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375

Why: Shredding your personal or sensitive documents is an important step to ensure your identity is not stolen. Getting rid of old prescription drugs is key in keeping opioids and other potentially harmful medication out of the hands of our youth.

If there are any questions regarding this event please contact the Arizona Attorney General's Community Outreach team at (602) 542-2123 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..