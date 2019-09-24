Tucson Jury Finds Man Guilty of Fentanyl Trafficking

Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a Tucson jury found Israel Morales-Cisneros, 33, guilty of fentanyl trafficking after he was arrested with 200 fentanyl pills duct-taped to his genitals. Morales-Cisneros was convicted of one count of Transportation of a Narcotic Drug for Sale (fentanyl), one count of Possession of a Narcotic Drug (heroin), one count of Conspiracy, and one count of Illegally Conducting an Enterprise.

Morales-Cisneros is currently on the run and believed to be in Mexico.

In March 2018, Morales-Cisneros tried to hide 200 fentanyl pills by duct-taping those pills to his genitals. The pills were discovered during a traffic stop near Tucson by an Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper, who also found more than 7 pounds of heroin concealed in a shoe box in Morales-Cisneros's car. The heroin had a street value of $87,000. The fentanyl pills had a street value of $2,000.

Morales-Cisneros is facing a sentence of 3 to 12.5 years in prison.

Prior to his trial, Morales-Cisneros posted a $5,000 bond and is presently a fugitive from justice. Please contact the Arizona Department of Public Safety at 602-223-2212 if you have any information leading to his arrest.

Assistant Attorney General Josh Moser prosecuted this case.

