Arizona Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Arizona News

Yuma, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey declared September 15 through October 15, 2019 to be Hispanic Heritage Month to celebrate the talents, culture and spirit of Hispanic heritage in Arizona.

“Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the accomplishments of Arizonans of Hispanic heritage - whose cultural, economic and civic contributions have made Arizona the thriving and vibrant place it is today,” said Governor Ducey. “From our history to our people, Hispanic heritage is woven into the fabric of our state, creating a richness and diversity today that’s uniquely and undeniably Arizonan. All this month, we are proud to honor the pivotal role those of Hispanic descent have played in shaping Arizona as a place of opportunity for all.”