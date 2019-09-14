Governor Ducey Appoints David Gass To The Arizona Court of Appeals

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Friday announced the appointment of Judge David Gass to the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division I.

Judge Gass began his career in private practice at Lewis & Roca, LLP, where he practiced primarily in the areas of tort, commercial, and insurance litigation. Before joining the law firm, he clerked for then Arizona Court of Appeals Judge Ruth McGregor.

Judge Gass is a dedicated public servant, serving in all three branches of Arizona government. He was an Assistant Attorney General and Director of Legislative Affairs with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, counsel to the Democratic Caucus of the Arizona House of Representatives and currently serves on the Maricopa County Superior Court where he has been for the past 10 years after his appointment by Governor Napolitano. At the court, Judge Gass has served on the juvenile, civil, criminal, and family benches.

In addition to public employment, Judge Gass has served the legal community through his involvement with Veterans’ Stand Down, Law Day, and National Adoption Day. In 2018, Judge Gass was named the Outstanding Ambassador of the Judges of Arizona by the Arizona Judges Association and the Maricopa County Judicial Officer of the Year by Arizona State University College of Law. In 2014, he received the Michael D. Ryan Award for Judicial Excellence from the State Bar Public Lawyers Section.

“Judge Gass is one of the more impressive candidates I’ve met for the bench,” said Governor Ducey. “His understanding of the law, his appreciation for the separation of powers, his view of the role of a judge and of the court, and his ability to communicate his judicial philosophy to citizens and leaders will serve our state well on the Court of Appeals. Judge Gass’s broad support in the community speaks to the respect he has earned across the aisle and across the state, without regard for party affiliation. I am pleased to appoint Judge Gass to the Arizona Court of Appeals.”

Besides his work in the legal community, Judge Gass is actively engaged with the community by volunteering with Arizona Anytown Leadership Camp, Arizona Town Hall, and the Arizona Supreme Court’s Commission on Minorities. He has served on the Glendale City Court Appointment Commission, Phoenix Ethics Review Ad Hoc Task Force, Community Legal Services, and Board of Directors for Garfield Neighborhood Organization.

Judge Gass graduated from Bloomsburg University in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and received a Master of Arts in Communication Studies there in 1985. In 1994, David graduated from Arizona State University College of Law magna cum laude and Order of the Coif.

This appointment was made to fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Justice James P. Beene to the Arizona Supreme Court.