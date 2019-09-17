Arizona Ranks in Top 5 States That Would Benefit Most From Healthcare Reform

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - In a new study, SmartAsset considered nine metrics that span a range of healthcare indicators, including availability, affordability and outcomes, to uncover the states that stand to benefit the most from healthcare reform and Arizona ranks in the number three spot.

Relative to income, health insurance premiums in Arizona are higher than those in almost every other state. In particular, the average annual premium after tax credits for a silver plan under the ACA made up 6.96% of the median household income in 2017. That’s the second-highest amount nationwide. Health insurance rates, especially for children, are also low in Arizona. According to Census Bureau estimates, 7.7% of children did not have health insurance in 2017, the sixth-highest figure nationwide.



Details on the study, including full methodology and rankings, can be found here: https://smartasset.com/checking-account/states-that-would-benefit-the-most-from-healthcare-reform-2019.