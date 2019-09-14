Governor Ducey Visits Arizona Lottery

Arizona News

Yuma, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey joined the Arizona Lottery Thursday along with its program beneficiaries, a licensed retailer, commissioners, employees and players to celebrate a record-breaking milestone: $1.076 billion in lottery sales.

“Arizona Lottery’s growing success benefits our entire state,” said Governor Ducey. “The $1 billion in lottery sales translates to more than $220 million dollars going toward important programs that matter throughout Arizona, like higher education, protecting our most vulnerable, and preserving our natural treasures. My thanks to Executive Director Edgar and all our hardworking Arizona Lottery employees for the important work you're doing for our state.”

“We are so excited and proud to have hosted Governor Doug Ducey and to have shown him what we are doing for the state of Arizona,” Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar said. “We have worked very hard to cross this $1 billion sales threshold. With the support of the governor, our valued retailers and players, we have transferred almost $230 million to our beneficiaries in fiscal year 2019, revenue that is a major component of our state’s budget.”

The beneficiary programs include:

Arizona Board of Regents’ University Bond Fund, which pays to build and maintain critical public higher education infrastructure;

Court Appointed Special Advocates (or CASA), a group that facilitates volunteers who speak for abused and neglected children in court;

And The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Heritage Fund, which focuses on preserving and protecting our state’s unique wildlife for future generations.

Additionally, Arizona Lottery sales generated more than $70 million in retailer commissions across the state.

Governor Ducey also met with Arizona Lottery leadership, commissioners, retailers Jasswinder “Jesse” Singh and Juan Carlos Tenorio, as well as CASA volunteer Kelly Hover and Doctor Guy Reed, Dean of the University of Arizona, College of Medicine – Phoenix.