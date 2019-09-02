Two Indicted on Sex Crime Charges after Multi-Agency Online Undercover Sting

Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a State Grand Jury indicted two Arizona men accused of soliciting sex online from undercover agents posing as young teens. Vladimir Rodriguez, 34, and Fabian Tomas Montoya Renteria, 23, are each charged with one count of Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and one count of Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

The two indictments arise out of a multi-agency online undercover investigation called Operation Monsoon. During the week-long operation, undercover law enforcement agents posing as minors were allegedly solicited over the internet by adults to meet and engage in sexual acts. Vladimir Rodriguez and Fabian Tomas Montoya Renteria are accused of arriving at a private residence in the Tucson area to complete the solicited online sex acts.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office participated in Operation Monsoon along with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the Pima County Attorney’s Office, the Tucson Police Department, the Oro Valley Police Department, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the United States Marshals Service, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the U.S. Secret Service.

Assistant Attorneys General Rachel Heintz and Jared Kreamer Hope are prosecuting these cases.

This investigation is ongoing.

Full copy of Rodriguez's indictment.

Full copy of Renteria's indictment.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Vladimir Rodriguez (Pictured below)



Fabian Tomas Montoya Renteria (Pictured below)

