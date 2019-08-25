Grants To Combat Substance Abuse And Misuse Announced

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Tuesday, Governor Doug Ducey announced that his Office of Youth, Faith and Family has launched grant opportunities that will direct more than $2 million toward local initiatives that work to combat substance abuse. The funding will be provided through the Arizona State Opioid Response Grant Program and the Arizona Partnership for Success Grant through the United States Department of Health and Human Services Administration.

Grant applications are being accepted now.

“The fight against opioid and other substance abuse continues to be a top priority for Arizona,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “Providing resources for effective local initiatives to combat substance abuse is vital, and these grants offered by the Office of Youth, Faith and Family are another step in the right direction as we work together to address this serious issue.”

Arizona State Opioid Response Grant

More than $1.2 million in grant funding will be awarded through the Arizona State Opioid Response Program to initiatives throughout the state that support full implementation of the Arizona Rx Drug Toolkit in their communities. The Arizona Rx Drug Toolkit is designed to guide communities to take actions that lead to outcomes in the fight against drug misuse and abuse.

Arizona entities that include nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations, county-based substance abuse prevention coalitions, Arizona Tribal Nations, Tribal Coalitions and Tribal Communities—along with partnerships of those organizations—are encouraged to apply for the grant. Applications will be accepted until September 18, 2019 at 5 p.m. (MT)

To access the grant application, please click here.

Arizona Partnership for Success Grant

Approximately $900,000 will be awarded to programs throughout the state through the Arizona Partnership for Success Grant. The grant geared to implement evidence-based-and-informed or promising substance use and abuse prevention programming that is designed to prevent and/or reduce alcohol and/or marijuana use by current and former foster youth ages 9-20, along with their caregivers.

Arizona entities that include nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations, county-based substance abuse prevention coalitions, Arizona Tribal Nations, Tribal Coalitions and Tribal Communities with a minimum of two years of experience providing trauma-informed services to current or former foster youth and/or their caregivers are encouraged to apply for the grant. Applications will be accepted until September 12, 2019 at 12 a.m. (MT)

To access the grant application, please click here.