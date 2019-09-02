School Custodian and Maintenance Man for Children's Group Home Among Four Indicted on Child Sex Crimes Charges after Undercover Sting on Social Media

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a State Grand Jury indicted four Arizona men including an elementary school custodian and a maintenance man working for a children's group home. The defendants are accused of soliciting sex from undercover agents who were posing as minors on various social media apps and websites.

Ryan Kille, Luke Ottmann, Alex Waldron, and Andrew Herrington are all accused of attempting to lure minors for sex by using the internet. They are also accused of arriving at undercover locations to complete the alleged sex acts with those who they believed were minors. At the time of Ottmann's arrest, he was employed as a custodian at Neely Traditional Academy for Gilbert Public Schools. At the time of Herrington's arrest, he was employed as a custodian at Sunshine Residential Homes, which is contracted with DCS to provide group homes for approximately 300 children in the West Valley.

Operation Summer Shield was conducted over a week-long period and was the result of a joint multi-agency investigation by the Tempe Police Department, the Mesa Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Ryan Kille, 32, is charged with Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor. Full copy of Kille's indictment.

Luke David Ottmann, 51, is charged with Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor. Full copy of Ottmann's indictment.

Alex Waldron, 31, is charged with Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Unlawful Age Misrepresentation, and Attempted Furnishing Harmful Items to Minors. Full copy of Waldron's indictment.

Andrew Herrington, 63, is charged with Solicitation to Commit Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Money Laundering, and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor. Full copy of Herrington's indictment.

Assistant Attorney General Maura Quigley is prosecuting this case.

This investigation is currently ongoing. If you have any additional information about these individuals, please contact Sergeant Sean Still with Tempe Police Department at 480-858-6492.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Ryan Kille (pictured below)



Luke David Ottmann (pictured below)



Alex Waldron (pictured below)



Andrew Herrington (pictured below)