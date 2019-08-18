Arizona News

Wellton, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents at the Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint arrested a U.S. citizen from Phoenix after he attempted to smuggle multiple packages of methamphetamine Friday afternoon.

At approximately 12:27 p.m., Wellton Station agents referred a silver 2004 Jeep Liberty to the secondary inspection area following a Border Patrol canine alert. Agents discovered numerous packages of methamphetamine in the right and left quarter panels, as well as the natural void behind the top brake light. The narcotics have an approximate weight of 34.03 pounds and an estimated street value of $78,269.

The driver, a 54-year-old U.S. citizen from Phoenix, was arrested for the transportation of a controlled substance.