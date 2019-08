Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - On Saturday, U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint near Amado arrested a Tucson woman for smuggling meth.

The 29-year-old woman, who had been traveling onboard a shuttle service, agreed to a search in a secondary inspection area. Agents discovered a package of meth concealed under her clothing weighing approximately 200 grams.

The U.S. citizen was arrested for drug smuggling and will remain in custody pending disposition of her case.