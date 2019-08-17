The Last Neighborhood Bar in North Scottsdale Airpark is Celebrating its 5 Year Anniversary as a Scottsdale institution

Arizona News

Scottsdale, Arizona - August 19th, 2019 marks a milestone for The Hangar as it celebrates five successful years. The official anniversary is August 19th, but the party started Friday.

While the location has served as a local watering hole for more than 30 years, this woman-owned new iteration has flourished.

The Hangar launched with an aviation theme at the end of the runway near the Scottsdale Airport on August 19th, 2014 and has become a hidden gem to the neighborhood residents. They feature Off-Track Betting, trivia, arcade games, pool, free poker tournaments, bingo and more. The owner is culinary trained and Sommelier, curating both the beverage and food menu allowing The Hangar to earn a very loyal following and is truly a neighborhood favorite.

“Often there are multiple generations dining with us. The Hangar really brings the neighborhood together with award-winning food, rare and unique craft beers, great prices, awesome staff, and more” according to Karoline Munger, the owner of The Hangar.

This anniversary marks the launch of new concepts while gearing up for Football season. Added to the current lineup of great food, craft beers, wines and OTB (off-track betting), this Fall 2019 will see the launch of a food truck that will bring selections from The Hanger’s menu including their award-winning wings to locations and events all over town.

“The Hangar has award-winning wings, and these will definitely be featured. It’s a converted airport shuttle bus so it is really going to be in line with The Hangar concept” according to Karoline Munger, Owner.

Also launching is BYOB Events, which extends the brand to events and catering by featuring a for rent converted horse trailer with full bar capabilities and live edge bar top. This unique mobile bar will give people the opportunity to host their own events with a memorable way to be served.

Keep an eye out for this brand as it will also bring new concept vehicles to market soon including a margarita truck currently being made from a restored Ford Ranchero as well as a golf cart outfitted with beverage taps.

The Hangar is excited to mark this milestone and launch two new ventures for everyone to enjoy.