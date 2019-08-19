Online watercraft registration renewal system is now mobile friendly

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona boaters now can renew their watercraft registration in the palm of their hands.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has revamped its online watercraft registration system so that it is easy to use on your smart phone or tablet as well as on a desktop computer.

As was the case before, to access your watercraft records you will need the watercraft number and ONE of the following: birth date of the first named owner; OR the current renewal authorization number; OR your password (if you have established one).

To renew your watercraft registration, visit https://watercraft.azgfd.com.

For general watercraft registration information, visit www.azgfd.com/boating/registration.