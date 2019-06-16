Shortest and Longest Commutes in Arizona

Arizona News

Yuma, Arizona - Everyone hates sitting in traffic. Less time commuting means more time for work, family, and fun. See which areas of the country of done the most to reduce the time it takes for people to get to work.

The average travel time to work in the state of Arizona is 25.6 minutes, but it varies greatly by location.

UnitedStatesZipCodes.org today released a study on the Best and Worst Commutes in Arizona using the latest data from the U..S. Census Bureau.

The study lists the 50 best and 50 worst commutes. Below please find the top 10 for each:

10 Shortest Commutes

1. 85501 (Globe, AZ): 15.7 minutes

2. 85365 (Yuma, AZ): 16.5 minutes

3. 85364 (Yuma, AZ): 16.6 minutes

4. 86001 (Flagstaff, AZ): 16.8 minutes

5. 86409 (Kingman, AZ): 16.9 minutes

6. 86301 (Prescott, AZ): 17.5 minutes

7. 85719 (Tucson, AZ): 18.4 minutes

8. 86442 (Bullhead City, AZ): 18.9 minutes

9. 86004 (Flagstaff, AZ): 19.0 minutes

10. 85635 (Sierra Vista, AZ): 19.0 minutes

10 Longest Commutes

1. 85143 (San Tan Valley, AZ): 37.4 minutes

2. 85355 (Waddell, AZ): 36.8 minutes

3. 85653 (Marana, AZ): 36.4 minutes

4. 85140 (San Tan Valley, AZ): 35.9 minutes

5. 85139 (Maricopa, AZ): 35.2 minutes

6. 85138 (Maricopa, AZ): 35.0 minutes

7. 85142 (Queen Creek, AZ): 34.3 minutes

8. 85298 (Gilbert, AZ): 33.0 minutes

9. 85641 (Vail, AZ): 32.4 minutes

10. 85388 (Surprise, AZ): 32.3 minutes