Phoenix, Arizona - The Arizona Board of Regents Friday released a new report on the Arizona Teachers Academy. Launched by Governor Ducey in 2017, the program waives tuition and fees for students who agree to teach in an Arizona public school after they graduate.

To address the teacher shortage crisis, the Arizona Teachers Academy removes the financial burden of getting an education and helps create a pipeline of talent ready to stand at the front of Arizona classrooms.

Governor Ducey called for expanding the Arizona Teachers Academy in his 2019 State of the State address. Arizona’s balanced budget includes an investment of $15 million to expand the Arizona Teachers Academy and build up the next generation of Arizona teachers. With the new funding, the Teachers Academy is expected to grow to about 3,000 students.

According to the Arizona Board of Regents report, for the 2018-2019 academic year: