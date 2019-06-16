Governor Ducey Proclaims Monsoon Awareness Week

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey proclaimed the week of June 9-14 as Monsoon Awareness Week to highlight the importance of being prepared for Arizona’s severe weather and flooding.

The monsoon, which is active mid-June through late September, can present afternoon thunderstorms that produce lightning, high winds and heavy rains. A monsoon thunderstorm can cause hazardous localized flash flooding and dust storms that reduce visibility.

“Monsoon activity may still be a few weeks away, but now is the time to get ready,” said Governor Ducey. “During Monsoon Awareness Week, Arizona is taking action to make sure the public is aware of how to prepare and stay safe during these storms.”

“Monsoon season can become dangerous with little or no warning,” said Wendy Smith-Reeve, Deputy Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA). “It’s important for Arizonans to take caution and understand the risks this season presents when traveling throughout the state.”

Because monsoon season spans the hottest months of the Arizona summer, it is important to recognize the dangers of extreme heat and the symptoms of heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and reduce exposure to the sun and heat during peak hours. Learn more about preparing for extreme heat on AzEIN: EIN.az.gov/hazards/extreme-heat.

To learn more about monsoon hazards and safety tips, visit EIN.az.gov/monsoon-awareness.