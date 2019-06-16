Former Doctor and Co-Conspirator Indicted For Diverting Oxycodone

Arizona News

Benson, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a State Grand Jury has indicted Dr. Glenn Gary Robertson and Timothy Arthur Evicci for Illegally Conducting an Enterprise, Conspiracy, Fraud, Transporting a Narcotic Drug for Sale, and Illegally Administering a Narcotic Drug.

Robertson was an internal medicine doctor practicing medicine in Benson, Arizona. A joint investigation conducted by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office alleges that between January 2, 2017, and June 6, 2018, Robertson wrote 3,516 prescriptions for opioids, totaling 415,665 pills. The indictment alleges that Robertson was administering significant amounts of Oxycodone to Evicci and another co-conspirator. Purportedly, Evicci and the co-conspirator drove from Tucson to Robertson’s office in Benson to receive their prescriptions, and would then travel back to Tucson where they would fill the prescriptions, and then sell the pills in Tucson.

Robertson’s license to practice medicine was summarily suspended by the Arizona Medical Board effective June 25, 2018. Robertson’s license to practice medicine was revoked effective December 14, 2018.

Robertson was previously indicted by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

This case was investigated by the DEA, Arizona Attorney General's Office Special Agent Michael Carroll, and Task Force Officers from the Tucson Police Department and Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant Attorney General Sterling Struckmeyer is prosecuting this case through the Attorney General’s Southern Arizona Office in Tucson, Arizona.

All defendants are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.