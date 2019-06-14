Most Affordable Places in Arizona

Yuma, Arizona - A new study from financial technology company SmartAsset ranks the most affordable places to live in Arizona. This is SmartAsset’s fifth annual study on the Most Affordable Places in America. These communities are ranked on an Affordability Index weighing property taxes, homeowners’ insurance fees and mortgage payments relative to income.
Check out the table below for a more detailed look at the statewide leaders:
|
Rank
|
City
|
Avg. Closing Costs
|
Annual Property Tax
|
Annual Homeowner's Insurance
|
Avg. Annual Mortgage Payment
|
Median Income
|
Affordability Index
|
1
|
Tuba City, AZ
|
$2,140
|
$1,892
|
$252
|
$2,606
|
$48,293
|
71.90
|
2
|
New Kingman-Butler, AZ
|
$2,134
|
$456
|
$250
|
$2,579
|
$31,923
|
65.70
|
3
|
Holbrook, AZ
|
$2,444
|
$580
|
$372
|
$3,841
|
$44,348
|
63.94
|
4
|
Summit, AZ
|
$2,237
|
$718
|
$291
|
$3,001
|
$36,563
|
62.28
|
5
|
Flowing Wells, AZ
|
$2,208
|
$772
|
$279
|
$2,882
|
$34,519
|
59.60
|
6
|
Avra Valley, AZ
|
$2,470
|
$1,078
|
$382
|
$3,946
|
$45,313
|
57.79
|
7
|
Coolidge, AZ
|
$2,494
|
$677
|
$392
|
$4,047
|
$40,718
|
54.12
|
8
|
Picture Rocks, AZ
|
$2,165
|
$1,249
|
$501
|
$5,171
|
$52,600
|
53.27
|
9
|
Page, AZ
|
$2,284
|
$684
|
$655
|
$6,759
|
$60,135
|
52.22
|
10
|
Corona de Tucson, AZ
|
$2,509
|
$2,434
|
$942
|
$9,728
|
$93,017
|
50.56
Additional study details including the methodology and interactive map can be found here: https://smartasset.com/mortgage/how-much-house-can-i-afford#Arizona