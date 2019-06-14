Most Affordable Places in Arizona

Arizona News

Yuma, Arizona - A new study from financial technology company SmartAsset ranks the most affordable places to live in Arizona. This is SmartAsset’s fifth annual study on the Most Affordable Places in America. These communities are ranked on an Affordability Index weighing property taxes, homeowners’ insurance fees and mortgage payments relative to income.

Check out the table below for a more detailed look at the statewide leaders:

Rank City Avg. Closing Costs Annual Property Tax Annual Homeowner's Insurance Avg. Annual Mortgage Payment Median Income Affordability Index 1 Tuba City, AZ $2,140 $1,892 $252 $2,606 $48,293 71.90 2 New Kingman-Butler, AZ $2,134 $456 $250 $2,579 $31,923 65.70 3 Holbrook, AZ $2,444 $580 $372 $3,841 $44,348 63.94 4 Summit, AZ $2,237 $718 $291 $3,001 $36,563 62.28 5 Flowing Wells, AZ $2,208 $772 $279 $2,882 $34,519 59.60 6 Avra Valley, AZ $2,470 $1,078 $382 $3,946 $45,313 57.79 7 Coolidge, AZ $2,494 $677 $392 $4,047 $40,718 54.12 8 Picture Rocks, AZ $2,165 $1,249 $501 $5,171 $52,600 53.27 9 Page, AZ $2,284 $684 $655 $6,759 $60,135 52.22 10 Corona de Tucson, AZ $2,509 $2,434 $942 $9,728 $93,017 50.56

Additional study details including the methodology and interactive map can be found here: https://smartasset.com/mortgage/how-much-house-can-i-afford#Arizona