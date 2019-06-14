Arizona News

Most Affordable Places in Arizona

Yuma, Arizona - A new study from financial technology company SmartAsset ranks the most affordable places to live in Arizona. This is SmartAsset’s fifth annual study on the Most Affordable Places in America. These communities are ranked on an Affordability Index weighing property taxes, homeowners’ insurance fees and mortgage payments relative to income.

Check out the table below for a more detailed look at the statewide leaders:

Rank

City

Avg. Closing Costs

Annual Property Tax

Annual Homeowner's Insurance

Avg. Annual Mortgage Payment

Median Income

Affordability Index

1

Tuba City, AZ

$2,140

$1,892

$252

$2,606

$48,293

71.90

2

New Kingman-Butler, AZ

$2,134

$456

$250

$2,579

$31,923

65.70

3

Holbrook, AZ

$2,444

$580

$372

$3,841

$44,348

63.94

4

Summit, AZ

$2,237

$718

$291

$3,001

$36,563

62.28

5

Flowing Wells, AZ

$2,208

$772

$279

$2,882

$34,519

59.60

6

Avra Valley, AZ

$2,470

$1,078

$382

$3,946

$45,313

57.79

7

Coolidge, AZ

$2,494

$677

$392

$4,047

$40,718

54.12

8

Picture Rocks, AZ

$2,165

$1,249

$501

$5,171

$52,600

53.27

9

Page, AZ

$2,284

$684

$655

$6,759

$60,135

52.22

10

Corona de Tucson, AZ

$2,509

$2,434

$942

$9,728

$93,017

50.56

Additional study details including the methodology and interactive map can be found here: https://smartasset.com/mortgage/how-much-house-can-i-afford#Arizona