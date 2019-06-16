Arizona Ranks 27th Best State for Women's Rights

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Women’s rights are a scorching hot button issue in America and a new study found Arizona ranked 27th as the best state for women’s rights.

Security.org released a study on The Best and Worst State for Women’s Rights using the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau across four key categories: economic freedom, education, health and reproductive freedom, and political participation.

The state rankings and scores were determined by calculating a total of 12 sets of metrics. Three sets of metrics were used in each of the four categories.

Overall: Arizona women had the No. 27 highest overall score of 47.2%; D.C. had the highest overall score of 65.7%; Louisiana had the lowest overall score of 38.6%; and the national average score was 47.3%.

10 Best States for Women’s Rights: D.C., Maine, New Hampshire, Oregon, Iowa, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, Nevada and Colorado

10 Worst States for Women’s Rights: Louisiana, Arkansas, Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, South Carolina, Indiana, Tennessee, Georgia,

Economic Freedom: The three metrics calculated in this category were -- employment, earnings and business ownership. Arizona had the No. 12 highest score of 79.5% in this category. D.C women had the highest score of 84.70% and Utah had the lowest score of 67.2%.

Education Score: The three metrics calculated in this category were -- high school, college and graduate degrees. Arizona had the No. 37 highest score of 41.9% in this category. D.C women had the highest education score of 59.60% and West Virginia had the lowest score of 38.6%.

Health and Reproductive Freedom: The three metrics calculated in this category were -- mortality rates, lifespans and abortion rights. Arizona women had the No. 31 highest score of 48.6% in this category. New Jersey had the highest score of 67.2% and South Dakota had the lowest score of 28.5%.

Political Participation: The three metrics calculated in this category were -- voter turnout, females in congress and state-level female representation. Arizona women had the No. 15 highest score of 37% in this category. D.C women had the highest score of 76.5% and Arkansas had the lowest score of 20.5%.