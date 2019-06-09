Most Tax-Friendly Places in Arizona for Retirees

Yuma, Arizona - In its fifth annual study, SmartAsset analyzed sales, property, income, fuel and Social Security tax data to rank locations on how financially favorable they are for retirees. The study analyzes a retiree with $50,000 in annual income to see how much they will pay in income, property, sales and fuel taxes - see the table below for the cities that lead Arizona in retirement tax friendliness.
|
Rank
|
City
|
Income Tax Paid
|
Property Tax Rate
|
Sales Tax Paid
|
Fuel Tax Paid
|
Social Security Taxed?
|
Retirement Tax Friendliness Index
|
1
|
Williamson, AZ
|
$4,794
|
0.60%
|
$886
|
$103
|
Not Taxed
|
65.02
|
2
|
Guadalupe, AZ
|
$4,794
|
0.59%
|
$886
|
$111
|
Not Taxed
|
64.95
|
3
|
Village of Oak Creek (Big Park), AZ
|
$4,794
|
0.65%
|
$886
|
$122
|
Not Taxed
|
64.09
|
4
|
Sun City, AZ
|
$4,794
|
0.58%
|
$997
|
$60
|
Not Taxed
|
63.99
|
5
|
Doney Park, AZ
|
$4,794
|
0.57%
|
$886
|
$182
|
Not Taxed
|
63.72
|
6
|
Sun City West, AZ
|
$4,794
|
0.64%
|
$997
|
$38
|
Not Taxed
|
63.71
|
7
|
Sun Lakes, AZ
|
$4,794
|
0.78%
|
$886
|
$69
|
Not Taxed
|
63.60
|
8
|
Saddlebrooke, AZ
|
$4,794
|
0.82%
|
$886
|
$54
|
Not Taxed
|
63.57
|
9
|
Verde Village, AZ
|
$4,794
|
0.77%
|
$886
|
$128
|
Not Taxed
|
62.51
|
10
|
Fortuna Foothills, AZ
|
$4,794
|
0.81%
|
$886
|
$111
|
Not Taxed
|
62.49