Most Tax-Friendly Places in Arizona for Retirees

Written by Steve Sabato Steve Sabato
Published: 09 June 2019 09 June 2019

Yuma, Arizona - In its fifth annual study, SmartAsset analyzed sales, property, income, fuel and Social Security tax data to rank locations on how financially favorable they are for retirees. The study analyzes a retiree with $50,000 in annual income to see how much they will pay in income, property, sales and fuel taxes - see the table below for the cities that lead Arizona in retirement tax friendliness.

Rank

City

Income Tax Paid

Property Tax Rate

Sales Tax Paid

Fuel Tax Paid

Social Security Taxed?

Retirement Tax Friendliness Index

1

Williamson, AZ

$4,794

0.60%

$886

$103

Not Taxed

65.02

2

Guadalupe, AZ

$4,794

0.59%

$886

$111

Not Taxed

64.95

3

Village of Oak Creek (Big Park), AZ

$4,794

0.65%

$886

$122

Not Taxed

64.09

4

Sun City, AZ

$4,794

0.58%

$997

$60

Not Taxed

63.99

5

Doney Park, AZ

$4,794

0.57%

$886

$182

Not Taxed

63.72

6

Sun City West, AZ

$4,794

0.64%

$997

$38

Not Taxed

63.71

7

Sun Lakes, AZ

$4,794

0.78%

$886

$69

Not Taxed

63.60

8

Saddlebrooke, AZ

$4,794

0.82%

$886

$54

Not Taxed

63.57

9

Verde Village, AZ

$4,794

0.77%

$886

$128

Not Taxed

62.51

10

Fortuna Foothills, AZ

$4,794

0.81%

$886

$111

Not Taxed

62.49

 