Phoenix, Arizona - The unofficial start of summer is here and temps in the Valley are on the rise. This summer, beat the heat with a cool show in the Irene P. Flinn Giant Screen Theater or journey out-of-this-world, without leaving your seat in the Dorrance Planetarium. The showtimes listed begin Memorial Day Weekend (Friday, May 24) and go through August 1. All showtimes are subject to change without notice.

IRENE P. FLINN GIANT-SCREEN THEATER

Enjoy state–of–the–art sound, seating and picture at Arizona Science Center's 280–seat Irene P. Flinn Theater. Two films run daily on our five–story screen, where you will be whisked away to the far reaches of the world in either standard or 3D format.

Apollo 11: First Steps Edition

12:30, 3:30 p.m.

Experience the real-life moments of humankind’s first steps on the moon as we countdown to this summer’s 50th Anniversary celebration of the Apollo 11 mission. Join filmmakers as they reconstruct the exhilarating final moments of preparation, liftoff, landing, and return. Watch never-before-seen 70mm footage and newly-discovered audio recordings of Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins, and the Mission Control team. Relive those momentous days and hours in 1969 when humankind took a giant leap into the future.

Great Barrier Reef

10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m.

Grab your mask and snorkel for an unforgettable adventure to the Great Barrier Reef! Join reef native Jemma Craig on an expedition to document efforts to preserve the reef. Swim with giant mantas, sea turtles, sharks, and Minke whales. Meet the visionaries and citizen scientists who are helping us better understand and protect this awesome, bizarre, and vibrant living world. Narrated by acclaimed Australian actor Eric Bana, Great Barrier Reef captures the natural beauty and exquisite strangeness of the world’s largest living wonder. Generously supported by SRP.

Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs

11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.

In this film, part historical journey, part forensic adventure. Follow explorers and scientists as they investigate the royal tombs of Egypt, piecing together the archeological and genetic clues of Egyptian mummies to increase our understanding of the culture, religion, medicine, and daily life of the Egyptians. Learn about groundbreaking research as scientists reconstruct mummy DNA to gain insight into modern human genetics and to advance medical treatments.

DORRANCE PLANETARIUM

Dorrance Planetarium is one of the largest, most technologically advanced planetariums in the United States. The dome is the world's first of its kind at a science center or museum and features a NanoSeam design.

Grand Tour of the Solar System

11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m.

From Mars to Pluto, voyage through our spectacular solar system. Visit each planet, explore and compare their features, in this cosmic presentation led by a member of our team. Discover outer space in this unique and immersive experience under the dome.

Stars of the Pharaohs

10:30 a.m., 12:30, 2:30 p.m.

Explore the role of the heavens in this ancient society, from the whimsical to the scientific. Learn how the stars tell tales of the gods, and how they were integral to the development of the Egyptians most impressive feats of science including the pyramids – monuments that are now recognized as the hallmark of Egyptian civilization.

Symphony of the Stars Laser Show

3:30 p.m.

From the Lion King's Circle of Life and Jurassic Park's iconic theme to the heart-stopping Imperial March from Star War's Empire Strikes Back, listen to blockbuster film scores, Broadway show tunes, and television show favorites all while being dazzled by the multicolored, state-of-the-art laser light show on the Dorrance Planetarium dome. Perfect for the entire family.

Arizona Science Center, 600 E. Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://wwwazscience.org/visit

TICKETS: Irene P. Flinn Theater

General admission ticket not required

Members: $ 4.95 Adult | $3.95 Children (3–17)

Non-Members: $7.95 Adult | $6.95 Children (3–17)

Dorrance Planetarium

General admission ticket required

Members: $6 Adult | $5 Children (3–17)

Non-Members: $9 Adult | $8 Children (3–17)