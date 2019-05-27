Man Sentenced to Seven Years’ Prison for Domestic Violence

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - May 20, Shaun Gui Hale, 33, of Oak Springs, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi to seven years’ imprisonment. Hale had previously pleaded guilty to domestic assault by strangling or suffocation, a domestic violence offense.

During the night of April 29-30, 2017, Hale perpetrated a prolonged assault against the victim while they were alone together in Hale’s residence. Hale repeatedly punched the victim, and also strangled her into unconsciousness, inflicting serious injuries. Both Hale and the victim were members of the Navajo Nation, and the offense occurred in Oak Springs, on the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation.

The investigation was conducted by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys William G. Voit and Krista J. Wood, District of Arizona, Phoenix.