Governor Doug Ducey on Memorial Day

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - In honor of Memorial Day, Governor Doug Ducey today released the following statement:

“America is the land of the free because of the brave — and never is that better understood than on Memorial Day.

“Today, we remember that the freedom we enjoy as Americans has come at great cost—a cost paid by those willing to serve and to sacrifice everything.

“America is the freest, most exceptional country in the world because of those who have given their lives to make it that way. And we will never forget that.

“This Memorial Day weekend, we honor those who have given the last full measure of devotion to keep our country safe. And to their families and loved ones, we are eternally grateful.”

“I wish all Arizonans and their families a very meaningful Memorial Day.”

In honor of Memorial Day, flags at all state office buildings will be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to noon on Monday, May 27, 2019. The flags should then be raised to full-staff at noon.