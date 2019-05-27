Six Additional Arizonans Indicted in Undercover Child Sexual Exploitation Crackdow

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a State Grand Jury indicted six Arizona men on charges relating to Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor. These indictments are in addition to the 14 others previously indicted since March of 2019, bringing the total number of indictments to 20.

The indictments arise out of an online undercover investigation conducted by Mesa Police Department, Tempe Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations, in cooperation with the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. The undercover operation was conducted from January 2019 through February 2019, and targeted individuals interested in engaging in sex acts with children or who used the internet to lure children for sexual exploitation.

The names of the individuals indicted and the charges against each of them are listed below:

Michael Andrew Walker, charged with Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor. Copy of indictment.

Horacio Mendoza, charged with Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor. Copy of indictment.

Stuart Ziegler, charged with Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor. Copy of indictment.

Christopher Ryan Nuttall, charged with Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor. Copy of indictment.

Raymond Richard Hammers, charged with Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor. Copy of indictment.

Michael Richards, charged with Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor. Copy of indictment.

Assistant Attorney General Blaine Gadow and Assistant Attorney General Maura Quigley are prosecuting the cases.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you have information concerning these matters or these individuals, please contact law enforcement or Sergeant Lien with Mesa Police Department at (480) 644-5984 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..