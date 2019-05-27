Former Account Services Manager for Pima County Joint Technical Education District Indicted for Embezzled Funds

Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a Pima County Grand Jury indicted Tyler Jeffrey Buntrock, a former account services manager for the Pima County Joint Technical Education District (JTED), for allegedly embezzling public monies. Buntrock is facing six felony counts of Violation of Duties of a Custodian of Public Monies.

As a Pima JTED employee, Buntrock is accused of receiving money collected from JTED students and parents, recording the money in the accounting system, and depositing the money at the bank. The indictment alleges that between March and August 2016, Buntrock took for himself over $12,000 from the cash that he received, rather than deposit the money into the JTED’s bank account.

This case was investigated by the Arizona Auditor General’s Office, and is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jared Kreamer-Hope.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.