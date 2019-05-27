Inscription House Man Sentenced to Over 8 Years’ Prison and Lifetime Supervised Release for Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Justin Mannheimer, 31, of Inscription House, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes to eight years’ imprisonment. Mannheimer had previously pleaded guilty to sexual conduct with a minor and domestic assault by strangling, a domestic violence offense.

Between August 1, 2017 and December 14, 2017, Mannheimer kept the victim, a minor, at his home -- at times without her consent. During this time frame he sexually assaulted and strangled the victim. Both Mannheimer and the victim were members of the Navajo Nation, and the offense occurred in Inscription House, on the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sharon K. Sexton, District of Arizona, Phoenix.