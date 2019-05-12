Governor Ducey’s Mother’s Day Message

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey today released the following message in honor of Mother’s Day:

“One day is never enough to recognize all that our mothers do for us. But this weekend, we pause to show our endless appreciation for the most influential women in our lives.

“Our mothers guide us through life’s highs and lows. They inspire us to change the world. They provide endless support. And they love us unconditionally.

“Please join me this weekend in celebrating and expressing our gratitude to all mothers for their love, care and guidance. To my mom, Noni, my Gammy, and my wife, Angela, thank you for all you do and continue to do for our family. Happy Mother’s Day!”