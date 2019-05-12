Dawn Wallace Leaving Governor’s Office

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - After four and a half years in the Governor’s Office and decades of service in state government, Dawn Wallace, Special Assistant to Governor Doug Ducey, announced today that she will be leaving the administration at the end of May. Wallace is a long-time member of the governor’s team, having worn multiple hats including Senior Education Advisor and Director of the Governor’s Office of Education.

“Dawn has done more than just contribute to our team these last four and a half years – she has led,” said Governor Ducey. “Dawn’s list of contributions is overwhelming: Proposition 123, the extension of Proposition 301, billions in new education funding, the 20x2020 teacher pay raise plan, execution of major events including Senator McCain’s memorial service at the state Capitol and overseeing our 2019 inauguration festivities. And that’s just to name a few. Dawn brought decades of experience in education policy, budget and legislative understanding – but most importantly, she brought passion and heart for children and people to the Governor’s Office, and I will be forever grateful. While Dawn may be leaving the 9th floor, she will never leave our team.”

“Serving in Governor Ducey’s administration has been the highlight of my career in public service,” Wallace said. “To be part of so many significant and lasting accomplishments has been a true honor. To work for someone as committed as Governor Ducey is to doing the right thing for the people of Arizona has been truly rewarding. Contributing to a team that has tackled some of the biggest challenges of the last four and a half years has been an incredible experience, but it’s also been a big sacrifice for my family. After decades in the Legislature and the Governor’s Office, I’m looking forward to spending a little downtime with them and making up for the late nights and weekends at work they’ve had to endure – as I plan for new professional opportunities in the next chapter of my life.”

Wallace has a rich background in education, budget and state government. She served as Senior Budget Analyst for the Arizona Governor’s Office of Strategic Planning and Budgeting in two previous gubernatorial administrations before serving as the Deputy Director of Research Staff in the Arizona State Senate and the Majority Policy Advisor for two Arizona House Speakers. Prior to joining Governor Ducey’s staff in 2015, she served as the Director of Government Relations for the Maricopa County Community Colleges. Most recently, she served Governor Ducey as the governor's Senior Advisor for Education and Strategic Initiatives and in her current role as Special Assistant to Governor Doug Ducey.