Arizona Moms Rank #1 Homework Helpers in U.S.

Arizona News

Yuma, Arizona - As a kid your mom is like a superhero that knows how to fix everything and instantly make you feel better. Don’t get us wrong, fathers are important too. But mothers, mothers are not only our creators, but our teachers, our mentors. They are some of the most important and impactful people in our lives. Which is why it is fitting that every May we celebrate the amazing contributions they make with Mother’s Day.

Brainly — the world's largest peer-to-peer learning community for students, parents, and teachers with more than 150 million users globally— polled 700 American parents to discover which states have moms who spend the most time helping their kids with homework.



It turns out there are tons of interesting things we never knew about mom’ homework habits!



Consider this: 77% of moms have stayed up late with their kids proofreading a paper or helping with homework. But which states have moms who help with take-home school work the most?



Moms in these states spend more than 2 hours a night helping their kiddos with homework:



The Brainly ‘Thanks Mom’ Index

Arizona - 68%

Minnesota - 57%

Iowa - 56%

Texas - 56%

Kansas - 53%

Wisconsin - 49%

Pennsylvania - 45%

Illinois - 45%

Delaware - 43%

Wisconsin - 41%



Below are a few more interesting findings from that survey.



MOMS + MATH = STRESS

85% of U.S. mothers think math is differently today than when they were in school and say they struggle to help their children with math homework.

MOMS ARE THE CHIEF HOMEWORK OFFICERS OF THE HOUSEHOLD

71% of mothers are the main homework helper in their household, followed by their partner/spouse as a distant second (18%), followed by a sibling (7%), and other relative or family member (3%).

71% of mothers are the main homework helper in their household, followed by their partner/spouse as a distant second (18%), followed by a sibling (7%), and other relative or family member (3%). HOMEWORK STRESS DOESN’T ONLY AFFECT CHILDREN

32% of moms say they experience occasional stress from helping their children out with homework while 12% say they experience stress all the time from it.

32% of moms say they experience occasional stress from helping their children out with homework while 12% say they experience stress all the time from it. MOMS KNOW THEIR EDUCATIONAL INVOLVEMENT IS CRITICAL FOR KIDS

American mothers think a child’s parents play the largest role in his or her academic success (55%) while dads across the U.S. think it’s the teachers that play the largest role in a child’s academic success (50%).

