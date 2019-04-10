Arizona’s Dairy Farmers Excited for New fairlife Production Facility

Arizona News

Tempe, Arizona - Popular milk brand, fairlife LLC, announced plans to open a new production and distribution facility in Goodyear, Arizona. The state-of-the-art facility will play a role in meeting the growing demand for the company’s numerous products.

“The new facility will be valuable to not only the Arizona dairy industry but will bring more jobs and benefit the overall economy in the state. Dairy is the biggest ag sector in the state, and our farmers are in line with fairlife’s animal care and sustainable farming standards, we are excited to contribute to making such a great milk product,” said Craig Caballero, Board President of United Dairymen of Arizona.

According to the International Dairy Foods Association, the total economic impact of dairy products produced and sold in Arizona is $7.6 billion. The new fairlife facility will contribute even more.

“Exceptional cow care and sustainable farming practices are the main tenets of fairlife ultra-filtered milk and UDA is a wonderful dairy co-op willing and able to follow our responsible practices to produce the highest quality milk,” added Tim Doelman, Chief Operating Officer for fairlife, LLC. . “We look forward to working with them to further enhance the growing Arizona dairy industry and the dairy category overall.”

Arizona’s dairy farm families participate in the Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) program; a nationwide animal care program that emphasizes continuous improvement in animal care and comfort.

For more information on United Dairymen of Arizona visit www.uda.coop.