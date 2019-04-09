Chandler Man Sentenced to prison for Theft and Selling Dangerous and Narcotic Drugs

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced 67-year-old Robert Thomas Padilla, Sr., was sentenced to 9.25 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections for his involvement with a group of seven individuals that were buying and selling stolen property, as well as selling dangerous and narcotic drugs from a Chandler home.

Chandler Police Department handled the investigation and Assistant Attorneys General Todd Lawson and Brett Harames prosecuted the case. Between March 1, 2017, and September 1, 2017, detectives received a tip and learned of a group of individuals buying and selling stolen property, as well as selling methamphetamine and heroin. Over the course of the investigation, undercover officers purchased illegal drugs from Padilla and associates.

Padilla was the last of the seven defendants to be sentenced on March 25, 2019. He pleaded guilty to one felony count of Illegally Conducting an Enterprise and to two felony counts of Sale or Transfer of Narcotic Drugs.

