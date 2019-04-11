Governor Ducey Announces Appointments Of State Forester And Residential Utility Consumer Office Director

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Tuesday announced the appointments of David Tenney as Director of the Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM), a position commonly known as State Forester, and Jorge Fuentes as Director of the Residential Utility Consumer Office (RUCO).

David Tenney has served as interim director of DFFM since November 2018. Before working at the department, Director Tenney served as the Director of RUCO, which represents the interests of residential utility consumers in rate cases before the Arizona Corporation Commission.

“With over 30 years experience in forestry and land management, David Tenney is well-suited to serve as Arizona’s next State Forester,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “David brings insights from both the public and private sectors to the department, including a deep understanding of Arizona’s forests. I am confident that he will do an excellent job managing Arizona’s forests and working with our fire fighting cooperators to protect our state’s residents from wildfires.”

Director Tenney is a native Arizonan and served for over ten years as a Navajo County Supervisor. During his time with the Navajo County Board of Supervisors, he became a founding member of the Four Forest Restoration Initiative (4FRI), a collaborative effort designed to manage forests in the Southwest and prevent catastrophic wildfires. Tenney owned and operated his own business, Precision Lumber and Hardware, and was the Manager of Transportation Renewable Resources Incorporated.

“As a lifelong Arizonan, I know how important our environment is especially when it comes to our state’s beautiful forests,” said Director Tenney. “Ensuring public safety, and protecting and properly managing these forests are my top priorities as director of the Department of Forestry and Fire Management. I thank Governor Ducey for his continued faith in my leadership and will continue working to make Arizona a leader in forest and fire management.”

Jorge Fuentes has served as Deputy Director of RUCO since December of 2016. He will replace David Tenney, who has been appointed Director of the Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

“Jorge Fuentes was the obvious choice to head the Residential Utility Consumer Office protecting utility consumers across the state,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “Jorge’s legal and leadership experience at RUCO gives him a deep understanding of the issues utility consumers face throughout Arizona. My thanks to Jorge for his continued commitment to our state.”

Before Director Fuentes’s time at the department, he served as the Director of Technology for Laveen Elementary School District and Snowflake Unified School District. He served as a Council Member for the Town of Taylor including Vice Mayor from 2009 to 2011.

“It is an honor to serve the State of Arizona as the director of the Residential Utility Consumer Office,” said Jorge Fuentes. “I thank Governor Ducey for his confidence in my leadership, and I feel that I am prepared to protect our state’s ratepayers and advocate on their behalf.”

A native Arizonan from Snowflake, Director Fuentes received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Advanced Technology and his Juris Doctor from Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.