Tuba City Man Sentenced to 42 Months for Illegally Possessing Firearms and Ammunition

Phoenix, Arizona - This week, Joshua Felkins, of Tuba City, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Douglas L. Rayes to 42 months of imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release. Felkins had previously pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

On May 24, 2017, Navajo tribal law enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a search of Felkins’ residence in Tuba City, pursuant to a federal search warrant. Inside the residence, officers and agents found two firearms and dozens of rounds of ammunition. At the time of the search, Felkins had previously been convicted of felony offenses in both California and New Mexico. Accordingly, he was legally prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Samuels, District of Arizona, Phoenix.