Window Rock Man Sentenced to 15 Years Prison for Abusive Sexual Contact

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Larondo James Stash, 39, of Window Rock, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David G. Campbell to 15 years’ imprisonment, to be followed by a lifetime term of supervised release with sex offender registration, treatment, and testing.

Stash had previously pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact of a child.

The victim reported to medical personnel that Stash had been inappropriately touching her since she was a young child. Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation began an investigation, which led to Stash’s arrest and prosecution. Both Stash and the victim are members of the Navajo Nation, and the abuse occurred within the Navajo Nation Reservation.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney William G. Voit, District of Arizona, Phoenix.