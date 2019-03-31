Havasupai Tribal Member Sentenced to Prison for Assaulting Officer

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - This week, Lone Arrow Hastings, 29, of Supai Village, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich to eight months of imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release. Hastings had previously pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer.

On Dec. 5, 2017, two officers with the Bureau of Indian Affairs – Office of Justice Services arrested Hastings for public intoxication in violation of the Havasupai Tribal Code. During the course of the arrest, Hastings assaulted one of the federal officers by, among other things, kicking the officer in the face.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Samuels, District of Arizona, Phoenix.