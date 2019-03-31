Governor Ducey’s Statement On Passing Of Don Diamond

Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Monday issued the following statement in honor of the life of Don Diamond, a Tucson businessman and philanthropist who passed away today.

“Arizona is saddened by the loss of Don Diamond,” said Governor Ducey. “Genuine, generous, and respected by all, Don displayed a deep love for Arizona and commitment to Tucson dating back to his earliest days. Through his business and real-estate career, Don — possibly more than anyone else —helped develop Arizona’s metropolitan areas into the growing cities they are today. He will also be remembered for his extensive philanthropic efforts, which included supporting causes such as promoting higher education, expanding access to children’s healthcare, and protecting natural habitats. No doubt, Don’s legacy will have a lasting impact on Arizona for many years to come. Our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to the entire Diamond family during this difficult time.”