Enhancing Arizona’s Infrastructure

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Ducey’s fiscally conservative, balanced budget pays down debt, saves for the future and makes targeted investments in the things that matter like public safety, child safety and K-12 education.
The balanced budget also invests in improving Arizona’s infrastructure, helping support commerce, increase safety and ensure Arizona can continue to bring new, high-paying jobs to the state.
Here are some of the infrastructure investments included in Governor Ducey’s fiscal year 2020 Executive Budget:
- Expanding Interstate 17: This year’s budget invests a total of $130 million from 2020 to 2022 to accelerate and expand the widening of Interstate 17 from Anthem to Black Canyon City, a critical commerce corridor. The expansion of the interstate will reduce traffic congestion and improve safety, especially during peak traffic times.
- Developing Rural Broadband Internet: High-speed internet remains vital to our state’s economic development, education, public safety and more. The budget invests $3 million to improve rural broadband connectivity and offset construction costs of expanding broadband services.
- Enhancing Ports Of Entry: The budget includes an investment of $700,000 to build a new cold room inspection facility at the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona. The cold room will improve the port’s ability to import temperature-sensitive cargo like produce and pharmaceuticals, allowing Arizona to move more goods through our ports.
- Preventative Road Resurfacing: The budget prioritizes funding for preventive road surface maintenance with an investment of $10.5 million. With the additional funding, Arizona will have a total of $51 million to maximize the life of highways in good condition across our state.