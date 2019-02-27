Teesto Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Committing First Degree Murder during Domestic Violence

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Monday, Giordano Jackson, 40, of Teesto, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa to life imprisonment for the murder of the victim. Jackson was convicted at a jury trial in November 2018 on all charges, including first degree murder, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and kidnapping.

In addition to life imprisonment for the murder, Judge Humetewa also sentenced Jackson to ten years’ prison for every other count for which he was convicted.

Jackson, a violent criminal with multiple felony assault convictions in his past, had a history of committing domestic violence against the victim. In July 2017, Jackson beat the victim and dragged her by her hair with enough force to pull chunks of hair out of her head. Then, in September 2017, Jackson brutally beat the victim to death outside his house in Teesto. When Navajo Nation Police Officers arrived to investigate, Jackson was lying in wait and assaulted two of the officers with a machete. Both Jackson and the victim are members of the Navajo Nation, as are the responding police officers that Jackson assaulted, and the crimes all occurred on the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation.

At the sentencing hearing, the victim was described as a beloved mother, daughter, and friend and a cherished member of her community. Judge Humetewa noted that the victim had endured “the most brutal death that one can imagine” and concluded: “There comes a time when a person forfeits his right to walk among society. Mr. Jackson, your time has come.”

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys William G. Voit and Sharon K. Sexton, District of Arizona, Phoenix.