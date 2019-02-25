Arizona Winter Storm Response Update

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Following heavy rain and snow across Arizona, state agencies are making additional resources available to support ongoing response and recovery efforts. The Arizona Department of Military and Emergency Affairs (DEMA), Department of Transportation (ADOT) and Department of Public Safety (DPS) continue to coordinate efforts in affected areas.

“Our agencies are taking every step necessary to protect public safety and assist local efforts,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “Arizona owes a big thank you to our first responders, snow plow operators and cleanup crews who are working around the clock to clear roadways and keep motorists safe. We will continue working closely with local officials to deploy resources where they are needed.”

Emergency officials are reminding drivers to slow down, pay attention, and do not stop on road shoulders to play in the snow. Stopping on road shoulders is extremely dangerous.

Latest Information

ADOT has 200 snow plows deployed. 400 snow plow operators are working around the clock in 12-hour shifts to keep plows on the roads 24 hours a day.

All interstate highways are currently open and plowed. Motorists should continue to slow down and exercise caution while driving in winter weather conditions.

ADOT is working diligently to clear state routes and local roads currently snowed-in. For the latest road conditions, visit http://az511.gov, call 511 or check @ArizonaDOT on Twitter.

DPS has deployed additional troopers to affected areas to assist stranded motorists. In the last 24 hours, troopers responded to hundreds of slide offs and stuck vehicles.

DEMA has activated five emergency centers to help assist local authorities with emergency response in the hardest hit areas.

Many Arizona State Parks are closed or opening late due to weather conditions. Check AZStateParks.com or call ahead before you go.

ADOT crews will begin repairing roads and filling potholes caused by freezing conditions as soon as Monday.

Driving Tips